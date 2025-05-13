EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.05.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 May 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.38 % 4.78 % 5.16 % 45635652 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 175571 0 0.38 % 0.00 % Total 175571 0.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2030 Until 24.01.2030 64649 0.14 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 97093 0.21 % Certificates 25.09.2026 Until 22.05.2025 - 25.09.2026 281644 0.62 % Listed Call Options 18.12.2026 Until 16.05.2025 - 18.12.2026 92200 0.20 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2026 Until 16.05.2025 - 18.12.2026 145700 0.32 % Total 681286 1.49 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts for difference 29.04.2027 Until 25.11.2025- 29.04.2027 Cash 101114 0.22 % Certificates 20.03.2026 Until 30.12.2025- 20.03.2026 Cash 1307 0 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 16.05.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 454123 1.00 % Listed Call Warrant 18.12.2026 Until 16.05.2025- 18.12.2026 Cash 27966 0.06 % Listed Call Warrant on basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 136994 0.30 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 27004 0.06 % Listed Put Warrant 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025-19.12.2025 Cash 1596 0 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2033 Until 16.05.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 463620 1.02 % OTC Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 16.05.2025-18.12.2026 Cash 33815 0.07 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025- 03.01.2033 Cash 30866 0.07 % OTC Put Option 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025-19.12.2025 Cash 1396 0 % OTC Call Option on basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 218642 0.48 % Total 1498443 3.28 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

12 May 2025





