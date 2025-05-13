WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB10.89 million, or RMB7.19 per share. This compares with RMB7.13 million, or RMB4.53 per share, last year.Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB12.76 million or RMB8.41 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to RMB301.08 million from RMB260.05 million last year.JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB10.89 Mln. vs. RMB7.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB7.19 vs. RMB4.53 last year. -Revenue: RMB301.08 Mln vs. RMB260.05 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX