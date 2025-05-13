BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 1-month high of 176.18 against the yen, from an early low of 175.17.Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the pound, the franc edged up to 0.9332, 0.8396 and 1.1093 from early lows of 0.9376, 0.8450 and 1.1135, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 178.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro, 0.80 against the greenback and 1.15 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX