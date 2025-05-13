Integration includes the NASCAR All-Star Open on Sunday, May 18 and NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 Race on Sunday, June 1

Installation of Aires products will optimize the electromagnetic field (EMF) environment surrounding Finchum & crew

Garage 66 Ford Mustang, Finchum & crew will prominently showcase Aires brand marks

NASCAR broadcasts reach 195 countries1 with TV viewership of 3.3 million per race2

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to optimize electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being, has activated its second Chad Finchum sponsorship integration in a multi-race partnership, which will run throughout the remainder of May and include the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Carolina, on Sunday, May 18, and the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. Building on knowledge gained from the Company's initial sponsorship success in October 2024, Aires will strategically install its products to optimize the electromagnetic field environment surrounding Finchum and the Garage 66 team to support their health while they use advanced in-race communication systems before and during the multiple race weekends. The widespread popularity and global reach of NASCAR includes Cup Series broadcasts being available in 195 countries and 29 languages,1 and TV viewership in 2025 to date totaling 42.3 million for an average of 3.3 million per race.2

Finchum, crew and the Garage 66 Ford Mustang car will also prominently showcase the Aires brand and its products throughout multiple race weekends, including Aires brand marks being featured in the car's paint scheme, specifically on the highly visible hood, in addition to branding on the door, roof and bumper. Interactions with Finchum and crew will provide Aires with co-branded photo and video assets that the Company will leverage before and after the races across various Aires marketing campaigns and channels to enhance marketing efficiency and raise household awareness of the Aires brand, which will help reinforce consumer purchase patterns.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6649/251828_bb3d7ffab4a13baa_001full.jpg

"It's great to be partnering again with Chad Finchum and the Garage 66 team," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires. "Chad isn't just a competitor - he's a new father, an elite performer, and someone who understands the connection between environment and performance. That makes this partnership deeply aligned. He discovered Aires through his personal pursuit of a cleaner, healthier life - at home and on the track. And like many athletes we work with, he knows that high performance starts with low interference."

"As the lead sponsor in Nashville, we're not just showing up with an Aires paint job - we're making a point. Vehicles are one of the most EMF-saturated spaces in daily life, yet often overlooked. Whether it's a racecar or a family SUV, Aires helps reformat that invisible layer between technology and biology. This moment is a symbol of something bigger: from arenas to cars to homes, people are rethinking their environments. And we're proud to help drive that shift forward."

For Finchum, the 30-year-old will get to drive in NASCAR's All-Star weekend for the first time. The Knoxville, Tennessee native follows that up with his fourth premier series start in his home state and third at Nashville Superspeedway, most of any circuit on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. He made his Next Gen debut at the 1.33-mile speedway last year.

"I love short track racing, and I love racing in front of my home crowd. Along with the rest of our Garage 66 partners, Aires has given me the opportunity to do both over the next couple events," said Finchum. "It feels great to be getting behind the wheel of the Garage 66 entry three times in a five-week span. We can really get into a rhythm and build some momentum heading into these race weekends. With Aires EMF optimization, I will be able to deliver my maximum performance on raceday at both North Wilkesboro and Nashville."

The Garage 66 team is making its eighth start in the All-Star Open and second at North Wilkesboro. Both there and Nashville, Garage 66 co-owner Carl Long is ready to apply his notes from one year ago to continue the progression and development of his team.

"It is a big deal for our growing program to return to a track with the same driver, same manufacturer, and returning team sponsors. It shows we are providing value to our partners, and it gives us the best chance to keep picking up speed on the racetrack. I know Chad will be laser-focused on doing a great job behind the wheel for all the folks at Aires and driving increased awareness about the benefits of creating EMF-friendly spaces," said Long.

For more information about the partnership and Aires' innovative EMF environment optimization technology, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/chad-finchum.

About the NASCAR Races

The NASCAR All-Star Open will be held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Carolina, on Sunday, May 18 at 5:30 pm ET. The 100-lap/62.5-mile race will air on FOX Sports, FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 will be held at Nashville Superspeedway, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 1 at 7:00pm ET. The 300-lap/399-mile race will air on Amazon Prime Video, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Garage 66

Garage 66 is an American professional stock car racing team, co-owned by Carl Long, fielding the NASCAR Cup Series No. 66 entry out of Statesville, North Carolina. Competing previously under the MBM Motorsports banner and most recently as Power Source, Garage 66 has been racing in the premier series of NASCAR since 2017. Visit MBMMotorsports.com for more information. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that optimize electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-education.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

