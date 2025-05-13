BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HUYA Inc. (HUYA):Earnings: RMB0.93 million in Q1 vs. RMB71.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.00 in Q1 vs. RMB0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, HUYA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB23.97 million or RMB0.10 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.508 billion in Q1 vs. RMB1.504 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX