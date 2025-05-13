PULLACH (dpa-AFX) - Sixt SE (SIX2.F), a German mobility service provider, on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter, helped by increased revenue, driven by a revenue growth across all segments. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.For the three-month period, Sixt registered a net loss of 12.6 million euros, compared with a loss of 23.1 million euros, posted for the same period last year. Loss before taxes stood at 17.6 million euros, narrower than 27.5 million euros in 2024.Earnings before net finance costs and taxes surged to 15.1 million euros from 3.2 million euros a year ago. Revenue was 858.1 million euros, up from 780.2 million euros in the previous year.For the full year, Sixt still expects to register annual revenue growth of 5 to 10% with an EBT margin of around 10%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX