OMP's Unison Planning Achieves SAP Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

ANTWERPEN, BE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, announced today that its Unison PlanningTM platform has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. Continuing its long history of providing SAP-certified integration, this milestone confirms Unison Planning's full support for S/4HANA environments and its compatibility with RISE with SAP.

The integration delivers seamless, near-real-time connectivity between SAP and Unison Planning's advanced supply chain capabilities, reinforcing OMP's role as a trusted partner for navigating complex planning environments.

"Achieving this certification highlights our commitment to innovation and enterprise-grade reliability," says Tom Wouters, Chief Product Officer at OMP. "It confirms our ability to support global businesses in their digital transformation journeys, especially those migrating to S/4HANA with RISE with SAP."

OMP was recently recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the 10th consecutive time, positioned highest for Ability to Execute in 2025.

"We offer real solutions backed by real expertise," adds Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. Many of our customers in various industries, including multiple Fortune 500 companies, are already reaping the benefits of using Unison Planning within their SAP S/4HANA environments. This certification helps companies migrating to SAP S/4HANA to integrate their non-SAP systems seamlessly with their SAP ERP, bringing peace of mind to both IT and business leaders."

Key integration features of Unison Planning include:

Near-real-time extraction of master and transactional data relevant for demand, distribution, production planning, and sourcing.

Incrementalsynchronization of planning results,

No-code configurability of data selection and content.

Support for integration with multiple clients across mixed SAP landscapes (ECC, S/4HANA), especially valuable for businesses operating multiple SAP instances.

With the addition of this SAP-certified add-on, Unison Planning further simplifies deployment and strengthens interoperability in enterprise SAP environments.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Unison Planning integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning platform.

Disclaimer

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

