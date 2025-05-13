Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply chain intelligence, announces the launch of a new AI-enhanced feature, branded as "Magic Link," within its SBOM Studio1 platform. This innovation significantly reduces the time and complexity associated with Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), enabling organizations to better understand software risks for mitigation and compliance efforts.

In addition to the feature launch, Cybeats has also been invited to join a Canadian government-backed cybersecurity market development mission to the United Kingdom. This recognition reflects how closely Cybeats' solutions align with the U.K.'s recently released Software Security Code of Practice, which is co-endorsed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. By helping organizations understand the composition of their software and assess risks linked to the ingestion and maintenance of third-party components throughout the development lifecycle, Cybeats SBOM Studio directly addresses the Code's call for deeper software transparency and supply-chain risk management.2

"Magic Link uses advanced AI to create accurate and complete SBOM entries in seconds, regardless of which tool generated the SBOM," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats. "By automating accuracy, it gives developers and security teams real-time visibility into the software supply chain and enables shift-left with Design SBOM use-case, fixes naming gaps, improves data quality, reduces regulatory and financial risk from hidden vulnerabilities, and empowers organizations to innovate at the pace of AI."

The new Magic Link product feature leverages artificial intelligence to automate adding missing or incomplete software component data, facilitates effortless corrections, and turns low-fidelity SBOMs into high-quality, machine-readable assets. Magic Link also enables software developers to create Design SBOMs and maintain a registry of software components approved for use across the organization. As regulatory pressure and threat complexity increase across industries, the need for accurate, structured, and complete SBOMs has never been more urgent.

Magic Link streamlines the SBOM refinement process, helping organizations meet emerging standards such as third-party certification requirements under E.U. CRA and U.S. DoD's SWIFT initiative or international guidance like the U.K.'s Software Security Code of Practice. Magic Link boosts software transparency, vulnerability management, and operational resilience by reducing manual overhead, human errors, and improving data quality at scale.

International Recognition: Cybeats Selected for U.K. Cybersecurity Market Development Mission at Infosecurity Europe 2025

In recognition of its global potential and innovation in software supply chain security, Cybeats has been selected to participate in a high-profile Canadian cybersecurity market development mission to the United Kingdom, held on May 31, 2025. Organized by In-Sec-M, Canada's national cybersecurity cluster, and supported by the CanExport program, the mission provides financial and strategic support to top Canadian cybersecurity SMEs with proven export capabilities.

As part of this initiative, Cybeats will showcase its technology at Infosecurity Europe 2025 - Europe's leading cybersecurity event taking place from June 3-5 at ExCeL London. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Infosecurity Europe gathers over 13,000 security professionals, 380+ exhibitors, and 200+ hours of cutting-edge programming to address the world's most pressing cyber threats.

Participation in this trade mission highlights Cybeats' growing international footprint and reinforces its alignment with national strategies for cybersecurity innovation and market diversification. The selection committee, comprising industry experts and In-Sec-M representatives, cited Cybeats as an ideal representative of Canada's world-class cybersecurity capabilities.

Policy Alignment: U.K.'s Software Security Code of Practice

On May 7, 2025, the U.K. government, in collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), released the Software Security Code of Practice - a voluntary but foundational framework that sets out 14 core principles for software vendors. The Code is designed to reduce the likelihood and impact of software supply chain attacks by improving development practices, software resilience, and vendor transparency.

Cybeats' platform aligns closely with the goals of the Code, particularly in its support for structured SBOMs, automated vulnerability monitoring, and secure SBOM distribution. As governments and critical sectors adopt these voluntary codes as de facto procurement standards, Cybeats stands at the forefront with a solution purpose-built for compliance and scalability.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

- AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

- Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

- Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

- Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility - Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative thereof. In particular, this release includes forward-looking information concerning the market reception and anticipated benefits of the new Magic Link feature, the Company's ability to satisfy emerging regulatory and industry standards such as the U.K. Software Security Code of Practice, the EU Cyber Resilience Act and the U.S. Department of Defense SWIFT initiative, the Company's growth prospects stemming from its participation in the upcoming U.K. cybersecurity trade mission and Infosecurity Europe 2025, future product development, commercialization timelines, customer adoption and revenue generation, and the Company's overall business strategy, competitive position and market expansion plans. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including product-development or integration delays, customer adoption rates in new geographic or regulatory markets, changes in domestic and international regulatory frameworks applicable to software supply-chain security, competitive pressures, technological change, cybersecurity threats, the availability of capital and general market conditions, as well as the other risks discussed in the Company's continuous-disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

1 https://www.cybeats.com/product/sbom-studio

2 https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/software-security-code-of-practice

