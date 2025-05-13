LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose for the first time in four months as initially estimated in April, the latest report from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.Consumer price inflation accelerated somewhat to 2.1 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March.Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products also rose to 2.1 percent in April from 1.9 percent in the prior month, as estimated.The annual price growth in unprocessed food products accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.8 percent. Similarly, housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 4.43 percent versus 3.5 percent in March. Meanwhile, prices for energy products showed a decline of 0.1 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent after rising 1.4 percent in the previous month, in line with the flash data.The EU measure of inflation increased to 2.1 percent in April from 1.9 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP rose 1.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX