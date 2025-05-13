Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has started its 2025 field work on its 100% owned Kinkaid high grade Cu-Au-Ag project in the Walker Lane of southern Nevada.

"We've had early success as our team uncovered two previously unknown broad zones of epithermal-style alteration about 20 metres wide near known high-grade Au +/- Ag mineralization," stated Stephen Burega, President and CEO. "In addition, minerals characteristic of porphyry-type alteration have now been mapped around one of the major Au-Ag-Cu vein deposits (the Montreal Au-Ag Mine), and porphyry-type alteration has been located in widespread boulders near a series of high-grade copper-rich boulders on the KIN claims."

At least 12 clusters of old mine workings on the main Kinkaid claim block (see Map 1) have returned numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper assays over the past 2-3 years of Romios' work.

"The historic workings on the southern claims exploited quartz +/- barite veins flanked by often intense sericite alteration and those on the northern claims were developed on skarn deposits," stated John Biczok, VP Exploration. "This geological setting suggests that the veins and skarns are part of the upper portions of several possible porphyry Cu-Au-Ag centres."

Masters of Science (M.Sc) Research Project with Lakehead University

Under the terms of an existing, fully funded research agreement with Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, an M.Sc. student under the guidance of porphyry copper expert Dr. Pete Hollings has now begun mapping and sample collection on the Kinkaid claims in an effort to help determine the origin, extent, controls and potential of this mineralization. The work will include age-dating various lithologies of interest, fluid inclusion studies of the vein deposits, plus hyperspectral, geochemical and mineralogical analysis of the alteration patterns around the mineralized zones.

Alteration minerals such as actinolite, epidote and biotite, which are typically developed concentrically around porphyry copper deposits, are being documented near some of the main workings and will be studied to help assess the premise that these Cu-Au-Ag vein deposits are related to porphyry systems at depth.

Dr. Pete Hollings has authored or co-authored more than 175 publications, primarily on mineral deposits and greenstone belt geology, in collaboration with researchers from many countries including Australia, Canada, China, and the Philippines. He is currently the NOHFC Industrial Research Chair in Mineral Exploration and has recently been onsite at Kinkaid providing guidance to the M.Sc. student and sharing his expertise with Romios personnel.

ONGOING EXPLORATION: In conjunction with the M.Sc. research, Romios personnel have resumed geological mapping and sampling of the extensive old mine workings and showings on the main KINKAID claim block as well as exploring the potential source area of high-grade copper boulders found on the adjacent KIN claims in 2023. Numerous epidote+/-garnet altered boulders typical of porphyry/skarn systems have now been located across a broad area on the KIN claims and work is ongoing to locate the source of the nearby mineralized boulders. Nine samples of these boulders sampled in 2023 returned assays of 0.73% to 13.3% Cu, and averaged 5.03% Cu (see Romios press release Oct. 12, 2023).

"Work around the >500 metre long series of innumerable Montreal Au-Ag Mine workings has now outlined strong hydrothermal alteration (sericite +/- epidote, actinolite, rare magnetite, etc.) across a width of 200 metres," Biczok continued. "Mapping of one of the northernmost underground workings revealed an excellent example of a mineralized vein up to 1 m wide with locally abundant chalcopyrite and secondary copper minerals (see Photo #1). Gold is typically proportional to the copper content in this deposit so we are optimistic that the pending Cu-Au assays from this site will also be encouraging."

Photo 1: View of one of the northernmost workings of the Montreal Au-Ag mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/251869_00069f43747cb9ca_002full.jpg

EPITHERMAL POTENTIAL: In addition to this renewed work on the high-grade vein and skarn prospects, the 2025 work has targeted several broad zones of potential low-grade epithermal style gold mineralization. During a brief visit in 2024 Romios' geologists collected a sample of "low temperature silica" near the PM skarn on the northern claims and this sample assayed 0.79 g/t Au and a chip sample of two narrow quartz veins nearby assayed 10.6 g/t Au. An examination of this area in 2025 revealed similar looking silica boulders and veins up to 50 cm wide across a 20 metre wide zone (See Photo 2); the 2025 assays from this site are pending. A small mine dump nearby consists of iron carbonate - quartz vein material that assayed 1,725 g/t Ag with high mercury, antimony, zinc and lead, providing further evidence of an epithermal mineralizing event overprinting the skarns in this area (see Romios Press Release March 10, 2022).

Photo 2: Possible epithermal silica overprint on the PM skarn area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/251869_00069f43747cb9ca_003full.jpg

Similarly, broad zones of potential epithermal-style alteration adjacent to vein prospects with high gold, silver, copper and barite contents have been sampled for the first time at a number of other sites; assays are pending.

Once the assay results have been received from the current work program an appropriate follow-up program will be planned and executed.

Map 1: Kinkaid Project main claim block, prospects and possible porphyry centres.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/251869_00069f43747cb9ca_004full.jpg

Claim Details and Location

The Kinkaid property is wholly owned by Romios and now consists of 139 claims, covering approximately 11.0 sq km, located 18 km east of the town of Hawthorne where the prolific Walker Lane trend overlaps the southern edge of the mineral-rich Basin and Range geological province. The claims begin 1.4 km north of Highway 95 between Reno and Las Vegas and are largely accessible by road and short hikes. A significant power line crosses the SW corner of the claims.

QA/QC

Rock samples reported herein were a mix of chip and grab samples considered generally representative of the various mine dumps, veins and outcrops being sampled. Samples collected in 2021-2023 were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS lab in Reno Nevada for analysis. Samples collected in 2024 and 2025 were submitted to the Standards Council of Canada ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards inserted at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks have been within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and the Scossa mine property in Nevada which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

