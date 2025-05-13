Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") North America's leading natural hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a significant milestone under its strategic partnership with Black Tree Energy Group (BTEG), marked by the launch of the Orvian special purpose vehicle US Projects Initiative. This jointly owned SPV is specifically designed to expand and build a robust pipeline of district-scale natural clean hydrogen projects across the United States.

Jorge Ruiz del Vizo, CEO of Black Tree Energy Group, stated: "This partnership with QIMC marks a significant strategic expansion into the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector in the U.S. market. The exceptional results achieved by QIMC have attracted significant interest from major industry players seeking to leverage our combined expertise. Together, we are uniquely positioned to rapidly scale our operations and deliver innovative clean natural solutions to the US market."

"The Orvian Projects Initiative signifies QIMC's continued leadership in clean natural hydrogen," stated John Karagiannidis, CEO and Chairman of QIMC. "Our proven results, methodology and IP from our projects highlight our unmatched expertise in subsurface analysis and clean natural hydrogen assessment. Through the Orvian Initiative, we aim to systematically deploy our successful model to unlock significant hydrogen district scale across the U.S."

Following the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, QIMC and BTEG have established Orvian Natural Resources I LLC, a dedicated special purpose vehicle that will support clean natural hydrogen development activities. Leveraging QIMC's proprietary expertise and innovative exploration methodologies, where the company has achieved pure, clean natural hydrogen findings-this initiative is strategically positioned to replicate and scale this success across the US.

Numerous district-scale projects are currently under active review, underscoring the aggressive U.S. expansion strategy and scalability of the Orvian Initiative as a cornerstone of QIMC's broader growth strategy. This initiative not only reinforces QIMC's leadership but positions the Company to significantly contribute to the rapidly expanding US hydrogen market.

For further information on Orvian Natural Resources I LLC please visit http://orvianH2.com.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including the anticipated success and timing of drilling permits and exploration activities. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could materially affect actual results. Investors are advised to consult the detailed disclosures available on SEDAR+.

