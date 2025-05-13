Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a leader in functional mushrooms and home grow kits across North America and Europe, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps"), has officially re-stocked its Mushroom Home Grow Kits in Costco Canada stores nationwide, now available in the majority of select Costo Canada locations from coast to coast.

This milestone follows Costco Canada's recent Informal Projection Letter (IPL), outlining a major order of 20,160 units of Happy Caps' newly designed 2kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits, featuring Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster varieties. The 20,160 kits were delivered recently and are available, this week, across the country in time for the Victoria Day weekend.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/251879_happycapfig1.jpg

"We're thrilled to see Happy Caps kits on Costco shelves nationwide," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Costco's expanded commitment demonstrates strong national demand for our grow-your-own mushroom kits. This is more than just a retail win, it's a meaningful moment for our Happy Caps' brand growth with focus on the mushroom movement."

In addition to its partnership with Costco Canada, Happy Caps continues to explore opportunities with major retailers across North America. With this new Costco Canada launch, Happy Caps products now have seasonal presence in over 430 retail stores across North America.

For more information about Happy Caps and its range of mushroom home grow kits, and the Company's newly launched Functional Mushroom Gummies please visit www.happycaps.ca.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and Functional Mushroom Gummies.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based company focused on the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom grow kits across North America and Europe. The company also offers premium psilocybin truffles in the legal recreational market in the Netherlands.

