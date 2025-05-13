Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4054T | ISIN: US36468G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: MJ0
NASDAQ
12.05.25 | 21:53
0,627 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of business on Thursday, May 15, 2025. A copy of the news release will be available on the investor website.

Shareholders, investors, interested parties, and media are encouraged to join the Company's earnings call via webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO and will be joined by other members of GameSquare's management team. Please join the call at

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BU7rSscH

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Corporate Contact
Lou Schwartz, President
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations
Andrew Berger
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations
Chelsey Northern / The Untold
Phone: (254) 855-4028
Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-to-report-q1-2025-financial-results-on-may-15-2025-1026839

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.