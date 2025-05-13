In a move set to reshape the intersection of fintech and telecom, 1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, has teamed up with N26 to enable it to become the first digital bank in Germany to offer local mobile plans. This partnership will grant N26's German customers seamless access to flexible, affordable, and contract-free mobile connectivity-all activated directly through the N26 app.

By integrating 1GLOBAL's cutting-edge API, N26 has unlocked a frictionless mobile experience that eliminates the need for physical SIM cards, lengthy contracts, or cumbersome paperwork. Customers can activate their mobile plans in a few taps, enjoying instant connectivity that mirrors the bank's digital-first ethos.

Redefining Mobile Connectivity Through Innovation

At the heart of this partnership is 1GLOBAL's proprietary technology-a robust suite of APIs that empowers verified businesses like neobanks to embed telecom capabilities directly into their platforms. Unlike traditional telecom providers, 1GLOBAL has built its own technical network from the ground up, enabling the issuance of eSIMs and International Mobile Subscriber Identities (IMSIs) at scale and at low cost.

Through its global infrastructure, supported by nine Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), five international roaming partners, and over 150 interconnects, 1GLOBAL delivers unparalleled worldwide connectivity. This positions N26 to offer its customers a unique value proposition: a fully integrated, tech-enabled mobile experience that complements its core banking services.

"We are thrilled to bring our tech-driven telecom capabilities to N26's forward-thinking customer base," said Hakan Koç, Founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL. "As industries like fintech, travel, and insurance increasingly seek to integrate seamless connectivity solutions, 1GLOBAL's eSIM technology provides a powerful value-add. It not only enhances customer experience but also opens up new revenue streams and deepens brand loyalty

A Seamless Digital Experience, Tailored to Modern Lifestyles

N26 customers in Germany can now choose from three competitively priced data plans, all of which include free roaming across the EU and EEA. With real-time data consumption monitoring, users can manage their connectivity needs directly within the N26 app.

Valentin Stalf, Founder and CEO of N26, added: "N26 SIM empowers our customers with flexible and affordable mobile plans that integrate seamlessly into their daily lives. Our partnership with 1GLOBAL has helped us give our customers access to top networks in just a few taps

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers-1GLOBAL connects over 43 million devices globally.

With 2024 full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in nine countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs over 450 experts across 13 countries.

