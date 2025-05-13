Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Networks Advances Rail Industry and Industrial Broadband with the Formal Adoption of IEEE 802.16t Wireless Standard by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Reaffirms Ondas Networks' Leadership Role in Developing Standards for Licensed Spectrum Use

Ondas Networks' dot16-compliant FullMAX Wireless Platform is Positioned to Support Industry Adoption Beginning with the Global Railroad Sector

IEEE 802.16t Standard ("dot16") Enables Secure, Mission-Critical Industrial Networks

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, today applauded the formal adoption of the IEEE 802.16t ("dot16") standard by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). This milestone affirms the recognition of the global need for a modern, open-standard wireless protocol designed specifically to support the upgrades of legacy private wireless networks deployed for mission critical operations by critical infrastructure operators.

The newly ratified IEEE 802.16t standard provides a robust and secure communications framework optimized for long-range, low-latency, and high-throughput applications enabling an upgrade cycle of legacy narrowband networks. Dot16 enabled networks offer significant improvements in data capacity while addressing the demanding performance and security requirements of critical infrastructure sectors, including rail, energy, and transportation-supporting essential use cases such as control systems, video surveillance, remote diagnostics, and automated operations.

With IEEE 802.16t now formally ratified, Ondas Networks will continue advancing its FullMAX platform - offering interoperable, standards-based wireless solutions engineered to meet the evolving demands of mission-critical industrial automation.

"The formal adoption of the dot16t standard is a foundational step toward modernizing the wireless backbone of industrial operations. It reflects the unique needs of operators who require reliable, deterministic communications over wide geographic areas," stated Markus Nottelmann, CEO of Ondas Networks. "This standard validates licensed spectrum as a long-term asset and provides a clear path to scalable, future-ready networks supporting new and valuable operational and safety technologies at the edge of field area operations in critical sectors of our economy."

Ondas Networks was a principal contributor to the development of 802.16t, working in close collaboration with industry stakeholders to ensure the specification meets real-world performance and deployment requirements.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16t), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Autonomous Systems, follow us on LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

