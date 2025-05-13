Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Expands Delivery Service to Nigeria

Following success in Côte d'Ivoire, Jumia Delivery launches in Nigeria with plans to enter more key markets

LAGOS, NG / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, today announced the expansion of its logistics service, Jumia Delivery, to Nigeria. Building on its successful operations in Côte d'Ivoire, Jumia Delivery offers individuals and businesses a fast, secure, and cost-effective parcel delivery service across the country.

With one of the largest delivery fleets and a distribution network spanning over hundreds of cities, Jumia Delivery is set to revolutionize logistics and enhance shipping convenience for all. Customers can now send parcels with ease, benefiting from Jumia's reliable logistics infrastructure and extensive partnerships with third-party logistics providers.

"Africa's growing digital economy demands robust and efficient delivery services, and we are excited to introduce Jumia Delivery as a reliable solution to improve last-mile logistics. The introduction of Jumia Delivery in Nigeria, following our success in Côte d'Ivoire, is a major step forward in addressing logistics challenges and meeting the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses," said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia.

Following its rollout in Nigeria, Jumia plans to expand Jumia Delivery to other key markets including Kenya, Ghana and Senegal, further extending its logistics capabilities across the continent.

With a customer-centric approach, Jumia continues to innovate and expand its logistics infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Africa's e-commerce ecosystem.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient, and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace that connects thousands of sellers with customers, a vast logistics network that enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets.

Contact : Abdesslam Benzitouni - Global Head of Communications and Public Relations - abdesslam.benzitouni@jumia.com

