LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), a British retailer, on Tuesday confirmed customer data breach in the recent cyber attack.The Group, said: 'Today, we are writing to customers informing them that due to the sophisticated nature of the incident, some of their personal customer data has been taken. Importantly, the data does not include useable payment or card details, which we do not hold on our systems, and it does not include any account passwords. There is no evidence that this data has been shared.'Marks and Spencer has suggested to its customers that there is no need to take any action. On April 22, the company had reported this cyber incident for the first time.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX