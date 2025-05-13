BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenLobo EV Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) is up over 160% at $1.92. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is up over 73% at $2.10. Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) is up over 59% at $11.22. Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) is up over 54% at $3.64. Lichen International Limited (LICN) is up over 53% at $5.36. Tianci International, Inc. (CIIT) is up over 28% at $2.68. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is up over 17% at $5.49. GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is up over 11% at $17.70. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) is up over 10% at $6.84. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) is up over 6% at $1.01.In the Red3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 23% at $1.94. Global IBO Group Ltd (GIBO) is down over 18% at $4.24. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) is down over 15% at $2.41. LQR House Inc. (YHC) is down over 14% at $1.88. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is down over 12% at $1.42. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is down over 11% at $10.26. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) is down over 11% at $5.39. Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) is down over 10% at $48.75. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 9% at $1.09. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) is down over 7% at $3.01.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX