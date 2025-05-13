Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
WKN: A2QK2Y | ISIN: US51509P1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 8HJ
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 15:29
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
LANDSEA HOMES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
LANDSEA HOMES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,00012,00019:28
Firmen im Artikel
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,560+38,05 %
INNO HOLDINGS INC3,250+44,77 %
LANDSEA HOMES CORPORATION5,7000,00 %
LICHEN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6,230+67,02 %
LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD1,550+119,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.