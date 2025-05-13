BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Advances Product Distribution Through a Series of Agreements

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and health challenges, today announced that its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Clyra") has entered into a series of agreements to advance the sales and distribution of its medical products in the U.S. and abroad. Although none of the agreements require minimum product purchases, each agreement has the potential to generate material revenue for Clyra.

Dennis P. Calvert, CEO at BioLargo commented, "These agreements reflect the significant time, energy and resources Clyra has invested to meet client specifications and bring products to market. While no prediction can be made as to when the agreements will result in product sales, or the volume of sales, we believe each could be important as Clyra grows. We look forward to announcing more developments as the products go to market."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com. BioLargo is the majority owner of Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (www.ClyraMedical.com), a company focused on commercializing medical products based on BioLargo and Clyra's proprietary technologies.

