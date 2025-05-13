CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - An unexpected decline in consumer price inflation in the U.S. supported global market sentiment. Markets digested data that showed the recent tariff measures having minimal impact on prices in the U.S.Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major markets in Europe are trading above the flatline. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Crude oil prices extended gains triggered by the U.S.-China trade deal. Gold rebounded after the massive plunge on Monday. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,269.00, down 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,850.80, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 23,582.31, up 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,609.60, up 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 7,868.91, up 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,398.55, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,183.26, up 1.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,269.00, up 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,374.87, up 0.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,108.27, down 1.87%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1129, up 0.37% GBP/USD at 1.3244, up 0.52% USD/JPY at 148.00, down 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6428, up 0.85% USD/CAD at 1.3979, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 101.43, down 0.35%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.449%, down 0.18% Germany at 2.6580%, up 0.61% France at 3.339%, up 0.51% U.K. at 4.7115%, up 1.30% Japan at 1.440%, down 0.48%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $65.74, up 1.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $62.81, up 1.39%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,251.89, up 0.74%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $103,888.11, down 0.12% Ethereum at $2,531.12, down 0.76% XRP at $2.54, down 0.88% BNB at $653.89, down 5.27% Solana at $174.85, down 0.34%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX