Roboteon and Stellium announce Strategic Partner Partnership for Robotics and Automation Solutions for SAP EWM using Roboteon's Multi-Agent Orchestration Platform

Partnership will Enable Customers to Accelerate Automation with Confidence

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Roboteon, a provider of an innovative software platform for enabling warehouse robotics, announced today a strategic partnership with Stellium Inc., a global leader in digital supply chain transformation. Through this partnership, Roboteon significantly expands its capabilities, integrating Stellium's deep expertise in SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) to deliver an advanced, AI/ML-based multi-agent orchestration solution. This joint initiative empowers SAP EWM customers considering robotics and other automation to rapidly modernize their warehouse operations. unlocking substantial efficiency and agility.

Commenting on the partnership, Roboteon CEO Gana Govind said that "We are excited to partner with Stellium to bring together their deep SAP EWM expertise in automated warehouse environments and Roboteon's SAP-certified fulfillment platform, which provides multi-agent orchestration for robotics and automation. This combination enables enterprises on or considering SAP EWM to accelerate robotics adoption with confidence, ensuring fast and future-ready fulfillment operations."

Reflecting on the partnership, Stellium Inc., CEO Randeep Nambiar said, "This powerful alliance accelerates SAP digital transformation for our customers, amplifies our capabilities in delivering progressive warehouse robotics solutions, and delivers exceptional warehouse performance with unmatched efficiency."

Nambiar added that "Stellium is dedicated to empowering the SAP Digital Logistics ecosystem and our trusted and proven expertise in SAP EWM positions us at the forefront of digital supply chain transformation, delivering exceptional business results. The relentless drive for innovation fuels our ability to seamlessly integrate intelligent robotics and autonomous solutions into enterprise logistics processes. This partnership secures a competitive edge for our customers."

About Stellium Inc.

Stellium Inc., headquartered in Houston, TX, is a US based leader in Digital Supply Chain and Digital Manufacturing with global operations based out of India, the UAE, and Canada. Our experts turn complex logistics networks into agile, data-driven operations through advanced SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), AI-powered analytics, and smart automation.

From strategy and design to implementation, integration, and managed services, Stellium unifies SAP and non-SAP technologies to boost warehouse performance, enhance real-time visibility, and drive sustainable cost savings. Enterprises worldwide rely on Stellium to future-proof their logistics, accelerate time-to-value, and maintain a decisive competitive edge. To know more about Stellium's services, solutions, and innovations, visit https://stellium.com/ or contact us here. Take the next step and join us at SAPPHIRE 2025!

About Roboteon

Roboteon Inc. is a market innovator enabling rapid deployment and efficient operation of robotics in distribution environments. Our AI-driven platform supports seamless interoperability across robotic technologies and vendors and dynamically optimizes fulfillment execution, including order planning and picking, based on real-time floor conditions and resources. Designed for agility and fast time-to-value, Roboteon empowers enterprises to continuously adapt to new automation strategies and operational demands.

You can learn more at www.roboteon.com, or contact us info@roboteon.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All the other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

