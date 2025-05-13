WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on three Iranian nationals and one Iranian entity with ties to Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research. Known by its Persian acronym, SPND, it is the direct successor organization to Iran's pre-2004 nuclear weapons program, also referred to as the Amad Project.The Iranians targeted by the Department of State are Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, who is the head of SPND; Ahmad Haghighat Talab, who is an SPND senior official and a nuclear scientist; and Mohammed Reza Mehdipur, who is a longtime SPND-affiliated official who has been involved in explosion and shock research on behalf of SPND.The Department of State has also designated Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, Ahmad Haghighat Talab, and Mohammed Reza Mehdipur.Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists, also known as Ideal Vacuum, is an SPND-affiliated company that has attempted to procure from foreign suppliers, as well as indigenously fabricate, equipment that could be applicable in nuclear weapons research and development.All individuals sanctioned are involved in activities that contribute to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Department of State said in a press release.The U.S. Government alleged that Iran continues to substantially expand its nuclear program and carry out dual-use research and development activities applicable to nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons delivery systems. Iran is the only country in the world without nuclear weapons that is producing uranium enriched to 60 percent and it continues to use front companies and procurement agents to obscure its efforts to acquire dual-use items from foreign suppliers, according to the State Department.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX