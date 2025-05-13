WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - April witnessed a sharp drop in the flow of illegal aliens into the United States, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in its operational statistics for the month.Only five illegal aliens were temporarily allowed into the U.S. in April for U.S. special interest court cases, CBP said in a press release. It marks-a staggering drop from the roughly 68,000 released along the southwest border during the same month last year.Border Patrol recorded 8,383 apprehensions along the southwest border in April, which is a dramatic decrease from th numbers recorded just a year ago.CBP said it is sharpening its enforcement posture by categorizing apprehensions into two strategic areas: At Entry and At Large.'For the first time in years, more agents are back in the field-patrolling territories that CBP didn't have the bandwidth or manpower to oversee just six months ago,' said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP.Nationwide in April, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana increased 15 percent from March, including 758 pounds of fentanyl seized in April. Seizures of methamphetamine increased 30 percent, CBP sata shows.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX