Tarkett Sports Launches ClassicCourt, the 50-Year Post-Tension Concrete Court System

Built to last, ClassicCourt sets a new benchmark for quality in racquet and multi-sport court construction

CALHOUN, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Tarkett Sports proudly announces the launch of ClassicCourt-a world-class post-tension concrete court system engineered for exceptional strength, durability, and long-term value. Backed by an industry-leading 50-year structural warranty, built with patented technology, and installed by PTI-certified professionals, ClassicCourt raises the standard for tennis, pickleball, basketball, and multi-sport facilities.

While traditional asphalt courts are vulnerable to surface issues-especially in areas with unstable soil-ClassicCourt is designed to outperform. The result: fewer disruptions, reduced maintenance costs, and greater long-term reliability for facility owners.

ClassicCourt delivers leading value for sports facilities:

Reduced downtime and increased court availability

Consistent surface performance that drives player satisfaction

Long-term value that minimizes surprise maintenance costs

Worry-free ownership backed by a 50-year structural and 10-year surfacing warranty

ClassicCourt helps solve the challenges commonly associated with traditional asphalt with a precision-engineered post-tension concrete system. It uses high-performance U.S.-made steel cables, powder-coated hardware, and a patented Diamond Coating to regulate moisture release, which helps prevent surface bubbling and common acrylic adhesion issues. Designed to "float" over the ground, the ClassicCourt slab is held in a constant state of compression, absorbing movement and resisting structural cracking.

Post-tension concrete has been used in the commercial and residential construction industry since the 1950s. The method is frequently used in parking garages, high-rise buildings, bridges, and stadiums-all environments where structural integrity and long-term durability are critical.

Developed by leading experts in post-tension construction, ClassicCourt brings together decades of experience from industry-leaders and highly respected experts including Greg McKenna (Renner Sports), Richard Zaino (Zaino Tennis), Brandon Jackson (Tarkett Sports Construction - Central), and John Eren (Classic Turf) - now all part of Tarkett Sports. Every ClassicCourt system is installed under the supervision of a Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI)-certified professional.

Already trusted by leading institutions like the University of Utah, Apex Park & Recreation District, Tufts University, Vassar College, Kansas City Parks & Recreation, Claremont McKenna College, Saddleback College, and City of Eugene, ClassicCourt is ideal for both new court construction and asphalt court overlays, reducing demolition costs and minimizing downtime.

Fully customizable, ClassicCourt can be surfaced with various premium acrylic systems, ensuring each facility achieves the desired color, texture, and pace rating.

As a Proud Partner of the PPA Tour, ClassicCourt is also helping the Professional Pickleball Association inspire the next generation of athletes and support youth health through sport.

ClassicCourt also expands Tarkett Sports' collection of surfacing solutions, including design & construction, turf, track, courts, and indoor flooring, offering customers a full-service turnkey solution.

Start planning your court at classiccourt.com

###

ABOUT TARKETT SPORTS

Tarkett Sports is a world leader in sports construction and surfacing, providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing solutions. It is the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete courts, hybrid grass, and gymnasium and fitness flooring. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletes' experiences and community well-being. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

Contact Information

Iannick Di Sanza

Director of Marketing, Tarkett Sports

iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com

+1 (514) 885-8638





SOURCE: Tarkett Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tarkett-sports-launches-classiccourttm-the-50-year-post-tension-concre-1026716