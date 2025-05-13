CACI: Profiles of Good Character: Spotlighting Cross- Country Patriot Jason Wood

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Some journeys are measured in miles. Others are measured in character. For Jason Wood, it's both-and he's just getting started.

Jason's path to becoming a decorated U.S. Army veteran began in college, when he made a decision that would ultimately set the course for his future.

"I initially committed to a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship as a way to help pay for college," he said. "I never expected just how much that decision would shape my life."

This scholarship marked the beginning of Jason's remarkable military career. But shortly after he signed his contract with the Army, the course of history shifted with the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

"My understanding of what my responsibilities would look like after college was completely altered on that day," he said. "The attacks changed everything-not just for me, but for an entire generation of service members."

Answering the call to serve in a time of uncertainty, Jason went on to complete a distinguished seven-year career as an Army officer, including three combat tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom. One of his most rewarding experiences was leading the 89th Transportation Company as Company Commander, where he guided soldiers through the challenges of combat and earned recognition as the Transportation Corps Officer of the Year.

"It was the shared experiences and camaraderie that left the greatest impact on me," he said. "The lessons I learned in the Army-teamwork, discipline, and mission success-continue to shape how I approach every challenge."

Following his retirement, Jason chose to continue his mission in support of the military as a Senior Project Manager on the Navy Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution (NMMES) contract at CACI. With boundless opportunities to make an impact and grow professionally, he plays a key role in driving the success of one of the Navy's most critical maintenance systems.

Jason's passion for service extends beyond the workplace through his involvement with Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit that supports veterans through physical and social activities. He is one of 12 veterans currently participating in the Old Glory Ultra Relay, a historic 3,000-mile run from San Diego to Washington, D.C., which aims to break a world record and raise $1 million for veterans' health programs.

Training for this incredible feat was no small challenge. Jason has been running 60-90 miles a week, with additional cross-training to build strength and endurance. As he prepared, he drew encouragement from the significance of the journey.

"The opportunity to run alongside these veterans with our flag-a powerful symbol of American pride and unity-is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said. "We will finish the relay at the National Mall at the future site of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, making the conclusion even more significant."

Jason's participation in the relay is just one example of how CACI employees' commitment to service-both to customers and to the military and veteran community-is deeply woven into its culture. Employees are being encouraged to support this extraordinary effort by donating to the campaign and cheering Jason on every step of the way.

Jason joined CACI nearly a decade ago and will soon celebrate his 10-year anniversary with the company. He's proud to be part of an organization that offers veterans limitless potential to grow, innovate, and make a difference.

"CACI's commitment to veterans and military resonates deeply with me," Jason says. "It's motivating to work alongside a forward-thinking organization that values the contributions of military veterans in such a tangible way. It's not just about the work we do, but the way we do it-together, with integrity and purpose."

