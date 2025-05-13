CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's commercial aviation partner and aircraft lessor AviLease placed first direct order for up to 30 737 MAX Jets, with 20 firm orders. The order for fuel-efficient aircraft will help AviLease to scale up its growing portfolio.AviLease owns and manages 200 aircraft on lease to 48 airlines.Edward O'Byrne, CEO of AviLease said, 'Building on our recently achieved investment grade ratings, this transaction proves our ability to transact across all market channels, including sale and lease-back, secondary trading, M&A and now direct OEM purchasing.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX