OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie continues its growth trajectory with a record H1 2024/25 revenue of EUR 140.4m, up +13.4%

Strong performance in the second quarter, with an increase of +13.1%

Annual targets confirmed

Rungis, 13 May 2025 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN Code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specializing in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces its revenue for H1 2024/25 (1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025) and Q2 2024/25 (1 January to 31 March 2025).

€000 - French GAAP, unaudited Q2

2023/24 Q2

2024/25 Change 6 months

2023/24[1] 6 months

2024/25 Change SIIM division 42,191 50,407 +19.5% 92,947 110,958 +19.4% Bratigny division 15,555 14,902 - 4.2% 30,912 29,440 - 4.8% Omer-Decugis & Cie 57,746 65,309 +13.1% 123,859 140,398 +13.4%



Omer-Decugis & Cie maintained its strong growth momentum in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024/25, with revenue of €65.3m, up 13.1% (+10.8% organic growth) compared to the first half of the previous fiscal year.

The SIIM division recorded revenue of €50.4m, reflecting strong growth of 19.5% (+16.4% organic growth). This performance was driven by robust demand, the development of avocado and exotic product ranges, and an aggressive commercial expansion strategy across all segments and distribution channels, including the Scandinavian markets, now supplied directly by EMA'S.

The Bratigny division, however, reported a 4.2% decline in revenue to €14.9m over the period. This is primarily due to a slowdown in demand observed since last September in the retail segment, as consumers shifted toward mass-market retails channels in a challenging socio-economic environment. Bratigny's business, after several years of strong growth, is temporarily impacted by the division's restructuring and product range adjustments following the acquisitions of Champaris and Anarex.

At the end of the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, Omer-Decugis & Cie reported revenue of €140.4m, representing an increase of 13.4% (+10.3% organic growth) compared to the same period the previous year. This sustained growth was largely driven by the SIIM division's strong performance, which generated half-year revenue of €111.0m, up 19.4% (+15.4% organic growth). This momentum underlines the effectiveness of the Group's commercial strategy and the strength of its market positioning and product offerings. Significant market share gains across nearly all segments (BAMA, exotic and ethnic products) reflect not only the enduring quality of the Group's European offering but also validate its capacity expansion strategy over the short, medium, and long term.

The Bratigny division posted half-year revenue of €29.4m, reflecting a slight decline of 4.8%, due to a softer market environment and the gradual restructuring of its product offering.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, stated: «This first half confirms the momentum behind the Group's global development, with record revenue of €140.4m, up 13.4% year-on-year. This excellent performance reflects the growing strength of our strategic BAMA segment (Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Avocado) and the sustained expansion of our complementary exotic product ranges, which continue to resonate strongly with European consumers. The wholesale business, meanwhile, is experiencing a pause, due to both economic factors (a shift in consumption patterns at year-end) and the ongoing restructuring of its product offering. This temporary dip remains under control and does not call into question the fundamentals of our business model in this sector.

The Group is now entering a new phase of development, with the opening of its future logistics platform in Dunkirk Port. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, following the issuance of the construction permit. »

Outlook

With a strong business outlook towards the end of the fiscal year, the Group is entering the second half of 2025 with confidence and reaffirms its annual targets: revenue growth of 10% and an EBITDA margin of around 5%.



Forthcoming financial events:

H1 2024/25 results and Q3 2024/25 revenue, 21 July 2025 (after close of trading)

FY 2024/25 revenue, 3 November 2025 (after close of trading)

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-run group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved a rating of 81/100 in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign, underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had sales of €247 million at 30 September 2024, representing more than 160,000 tonnes distributed.

