OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie announces expansion projects for its ripening facilities in northern and southern France, increasing its total nationwide capacity by 30,000 tons to 174,000 tons

Rungis, 04 June 2025 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN Code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specializing in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the expansion of its ripening capacity by nearly 30,000 tons (+21%) through two major projects in France.

Increasing ripening capacity at the Sorgues site

The Group has decided to significantly expand the ripening capacity of its facility in Sorgues, located in the south of France. This expansion will increase the number of ripening rooms from 12 to 19. The additional capacity will be achieved by transferring the ripening rooms currently installed within our secondary site in Rungis (C5) to Sorgues. The available space at this site will be repurposed as a dedicated storage and packaging facility while Sorgues will be dedicated to tropical fruit ripening. The transfer is scheduled to take place over the summer, with operations in Sorgues expected to begin in early September. Upon completion, the site will have a total ripening capacity increased from 17,000 to 28,000 tons. The site extension possibility remains intact with an expansion capacity for an additional building of 2,500 m2 and a doubled capacity.

Acquisition of 16 new ripening rooms in Rungis

The Group has acquired 16 ripening rooms installed in the DE1 building of the Euro Delta Zone at Rungis International Market, on a site operated by Primever. This strategic acquisition of technical installations provides the Group with an additional 36,000 tons of ripening capacity in Rungis and further strengthens its collaboration with Primever, a French's leading company in temperature-controlled fruit and vegetables transport. Once adapted to meet the Group's operational standards, the rooms are expected to be fully operational by mid-July.

Following these two operations, aimed at ensuring bridging capacities pending delivery of the Dunkirk platform, the Group will operate three ripening sites in France (I1, DE1 and Sorgues) with a total capacity increased from 144,000 tons to 174,000 tons.

"This operation, carried out in collaboration with Primever, a family-owned company like ours and a long-standing partner, was undertaken to support our Group's growth and to prepare for the upcoming opening of our new logistics platform at Dunkirk Port. It was necessary given that our facilities are already operating at full capacity, requiring us to expand our ripening capacities now to sustain the pace of our development. I am delighted with this positive step forward for both our Groups", says Vincent OMER-DECUGIS, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie.

"For 60 years, our Group's DNA has always been to provide concrete solutions to support our customers' development in France and around the world. This operation, which follows a series of joint projects, is a perfect illustration of that commitment. Our two family-owned groups share strong ties, and this acquisition sends a clear and positive signal for future developments", says Samy KCHOK, Deputy CEO of Primever in charge of diversification and international development.



Forthcoming communication: H1 2024/25 results and Q3 2024/25 revenue, 21 July 2025 (after close of trading)

For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-run group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved a rating of 81/100 in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign, underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had sales of €247 million at 30 September 2024, representing more than 160,000 tons distributed.

