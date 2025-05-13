Euronext N.V.: Euronext completes the acquisition of Admincontrol

Euronext completes the acquisition of Admincontrol

The integration of Admincontrol accelerates Euronext Corporate Solutions development in the Nordics and scales up Euronext's SaaS offering.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris - 13 May 2025 - Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Admincontrol for an enterprise value of NOK 4,650 million. The transaction complies with Euronext's capital allocation policy, with a ROCE expected to exceed WACC between years three to five after closing1.

Admincontrol will be part of Euronext Corporate Solutions, strengthening the development of the franchise in the Nordics and the UK. The acquisition accelerates Euronext's strategic ambition to scale up its SaaS offering and increases Euronext's share of subscription-based revenue. It more than doubles the size of the Euronext governance offering and broadens capabilities with state-of-the-art solutions addressing mission-critical workflows.

Admincontrol has seen double-digit annual growth over the last five years and recorded NOK 452 million of revenues and NOK 200 million of EBITDA and 44% EBITDA margin in 20242. From the second quarter of 2025, Admincontrol's revenue will be integrated into Euronext's revenue line Corporate and Investor Solutions and Technology Services, which represented €170.8 million in 20243.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, said: "The acquisition of Admincontrol positions Euronext Corporate Solutions as a leader in the governance SaaS space and expands our access to new clients in the Nordics where we have already expanded our presence over the years with promising growth prospects. Admincontrol will benefit from Euronext Corporate Solutions' unique network and expertise across Europe to boost the growth of its state-of-the-art governance solutions. We look forward to welcoming Admincontrol's talented teams to further accelerate the deployment of its strategy in Europe."

Møyfrid Øygard, CEO of Admincontrol, said: "Joining Euronext is a significant milestone in Admincontrol's growth journey. Excellent governance is critical for the Euronext network of issuers and customers, and we are excited to bring our complementary product offering to market, supporting Euronext Corporate Solutions' business and its position in the Nordics."

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS - ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations Aurélie Cohen

Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

MEDIA - mediateam@euronext.com

Europe Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 45

Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

Belgium Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01

France, Corporate Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Ireland Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 91 777 68 97

Corporate Solutions Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

As of March 2025, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host nearly 1,800 listed issuers with €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is", without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2025, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR"), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

1 The cashflow related to the transaction will be communicated as part of Q2 2025 results

2 Based on unaudited figures

3 Based on Euronext's new reporting framework: http://www.euronext.com/en/media/13322/download