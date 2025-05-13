Capricor Therapeutics Appoints Michael Binks, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael Binks, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Binks brings 25 years of experience leading global clinical development and translational research across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

"Michael is an outstanding addition to Capricor's leadership team as we advance deramiocel toward potential commercialization for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and explore future pipeline expansion opportunities," said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. "With over a decade of leadership in the DMD space, Dr. Binks is uniquely positioned to guide the medical and commercial advancement of our deramiocel program and help shape the next phase of our pipeline. This is a pivotal time to strengthen our medical leadership, and we are excited about the expertise and strategic vision he brings to the organization."

Dr. Binks is a board-certified rheumatologist (UK) and an internationally recognized expert in immunology and rare diseases. He previously held senior leadership roles at Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, where he played a key role in advancing several first-in-class therapies-including Benlysta, Hympavzi, Paxlovid, and Beqvez as well as multiple gene therapy, small molecule, and biologics programs across early and late-stage development. Most recently, Dr. Binks served as Vice President and Head of Rare Disease Clinical and Translational Research in Worldwide Research, Development and Medical at Pfizer, based in Cambridge, MA. There, he led global clinical efforts across more than a dozen studies, including several in DMD. His therapeutic expertise spans immunology, neurology, cardiology, nephrology, and hematology. In addition to his pharmaceutical roles, Dr. Binks is the founder of PathfindRx LLC, a translational medicine consultancy, and has held academic and clinical appointments at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and University College London. He earned his medical degree, postgraduate, and specialist training from University College London Medical School.

