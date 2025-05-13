WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of scientists from around the world, led by Edward Large at the University of Connecticut, have found that our brain cells can physically match the rhythm of music.This matching forms steady patterns in the brain that influence our entire body called neural resonance theory or NRT, according to the journal Nature Reviews Neuroscience.One key idea in NRT is that brain waves or neural oscillations adjust to different parts of sound. For example, slow brain waves sync with rhythms and beats which you can dance or clap to. Meanwhile, brain cells in the outer layer of the brain vibrate at speeds that match those musical beats.Faster sound frequencies, which we hear as pitch (from 30 to over 4,000 Hertz), are handled differently. The brain uses different areas such as the auditory nerve, brain stem, and inner ear to match these higher frequencies. Even fast brain waves called gamma waves respond to pitch. This syncing of brain and sound helps explain why music feels good, no matter your background whether you're a toddler or a trained musician.One fascinating finding involves 'missing pulse' rhythms, which are the beats that aren't actually played but still make us feel like there's a beat. Our brains fill in the gap using a process called nonlinear resonance, meaning our brain creates its own rhythm from the sounds it hears.NRT also explains why some sounds feel pleasant while others sound harsh. When two notes have a simple frequency relationship, the brain creates stable patterns, which we hear as pleasing. More complicated note combinations cause less stable brain patterns, which can sound rough or unpleasant.'NRT can provide insights into both neuroscience and human behavior, as well as the link between the two,' the authors noted.'Such insights can shed light on the interconnectedness of brain and body, the ability of music to communicate affect and emotion, the role of music in interpersonal bonding, and applications of music to brain health.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX