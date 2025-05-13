Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar") announced today the launch of a secondary underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders. In addition, such selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Such selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. Loar is not selling any shares of common stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book runners for the proposed offering. Blackstone is acting as co-manager.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) relating to this offering of common stock was filed by Loar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 1, 2025 and became effective upon filing. The proposed offering of these shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering filed with the SEC. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Loar's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the proposed public offering, including the size and timing of such offering. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions, volatility in the price of Loar's common stock, and other factors relating to Loar's business described in the prospectus included in Loar's Registration Statement on Form S-3, as it may be amended from time to time, and a related preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering filed with the SEC, including Loar's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and Loar's subsequent filings with the SEC incorporated by reference therein. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Loar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

CONTACT:

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/loar-announces-launch-of-secondary-public-offering-1027322