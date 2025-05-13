BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $350 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $365 million or $0.73 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $2.451 billion from $2.444 billion last year.Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $350 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.451 Bln vs. $2.444 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $10.4 to $10.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX