WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's announced it will hire 375,000 workers across the U.S. this summer, marking one of its largest seasonal recruitment efforts in recent years.The hiring push comes as the fast-food giant plans to open 900 new domestic locations by 2027 and anticipates increased customer demand during the summer months.The announcement was made by McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger at an event in Ohio alongside Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. The hiring campaign will span both company-operated and franchised restaurants nationwide, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and operational readiness.The initiative follows a challenging quarter for McDonald's, which saw U.S. same-store sales decline by 3.6 percent-its worst performance since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Executives attributed the dip to reduced traffic among middle- and low-income consumers, with fewer people dining out for breakfast and more opting to eat at home to save money.As part of Monday's announcement, McDonald's also celebrated the 10th anniversary of its 'Archways to Opportunity' program, which provides tuition assistance and educational resources for employees. The company emphasized its focus on workforce development and long-term career opportunities.McDonald's employs hundreds of thousands across more than 38,000 locations in over 100 countries, with a goal of reaching 50,000 global restaurants by 2027.The latest hiring effort is not only a response to seasonal demand, but also a strategic step toward expanding its footprint and adapting to shifting consumer habits in a post-pandemic economy.