Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the following marketing and investor awareness engagements.

The Company reports that it has engaged InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, to provide corporate communications expertise and related services. The Company expects that IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters and other outreach tools to generate awareness of the Company. The Company has engaged IBN for a period of one year, commencing May 8, 2025, at a cost of US $23,200 per quarter.

The Company has additionally engaged Goldinvest Consulting GmbH ("Goldinvest") for a 6-month period which commenced on May 5, 2025 at a cost of EUR 4,050 per month. Goldinvest will prepare corporate videos and assist with investor awareness activities in Germany.

Lastly, the Company also announces that it has entered into a media awareness and consulting agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") of Oakville, Ontario, to provide publicity consulting and investor relations services, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution.

The Marketing Agreement, dated May 13, 2025, is for a period of 12 months and can be cancelled by either party at the end of each quarter with 30 days notice. In consideration of the services to be provided by OTBC, the Company will pay a cash fee in the amount of $160,000. Further, a total of 100,000 stock options to purchase the common shares of the Company will be issued to OTBC, with a strike price equal to the greater of the market price on the date of the grant and $1.60 per common share. The options will have a 5-year term and will vest at the rate of 25% every 3 months. The Company will also pay $25,000 to be used by OTBC for its influencer marketing campaign.

OTBC specializes in leveraging various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. The engagement of OTBC, as contemplated in the Marketing Agreement and summarized above, remains subject to TSXV approval.

The above-noted engagements represent additional steps in the Company's efforts to enhance communication with the current investor community and expand visibility to a greater audience.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements.

For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Peter Manuel, Ucore Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252055

SOURCE: Ucore Rare Metals Inc.