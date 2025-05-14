TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - slowing from 0.4 percent in March.On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 4.0 percent - slowing from the upwardly revised 4.3 percent increase in the previous month.Export prices were down 0.3 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices sank 0.6 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX