Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a leading producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, is pleased to provide this update on several new developments that support its strategic growth plans and international recognition.

Amendment to Bank Credit Agreement

The Company recently signed an Amendment to its Credit Agreement, originally executed September 1, 2020, as referenced in its Filing Statement, with its long-standing financial institution partner (a Schedule A Canadian Bank). When in effect, the Amendment will increase the available credit limit by 67% and create greater flexibility for THS to achieve its goal of diversifying geographically and seasonally. In addition, it will allow the Company to further optimize its production schedule and better plan its annual purchase of maple syrup. The interest rate will remain at the prime rate charged by the Bank.

"THS has been banking with the same institution since the Company began almost 50 years ago. We are proud that such an important stakeholder has confidence in our strategic plans in the maple syrup and related products industry", commented David Beutel, Chair of THS Maple Holdings Ltd. "This Amendment will allow the Company to supply additional customers during our traditionally high season. In addition, it will help us to take advantage of developing markets, which will spread our production throughout the year, to increase our operating margins".

International Expansion and Diversification Accelerates

One of the Company's key growth objectives is to diversify its customer base to retailers around the world. Maple syrup and maple-flavoured products are becoming well known and appreciated symbols of Canada. THS brands are recognized in many countries due to the millions of travelers who have returned home with gifts and products made by the Company. The first few months of the calendar year is the traditional "trade show season" in the premium maple and gifts industries. The Company's representatives have attended many of those shows and, partly due to the global trade environment that has been upended by American policies, sales brokers and retailers in other countries are eager to shift to Canadian suppliers.

"One of the few silver linings to the current climate of global trade uncertainty is that international retailers, currently working with maple product providers in the US, are looking for alternatives," stated Tom Zaffis, President and CEO of THS. "We are excited to announce the signing of new purchase orders in five countries new to THS in the past 3 months, taking our international reach to over 25 markets outside of Canada. As recently as 3 years ago that number was only 5-7 countries."

In recognition of its success in international markets, the Company was recently awarded the Alizés Award, given annually to a Canadian Company by Groupe Export and Farm Credit Canada (FCC), for "Excellence in Agri-Food Exports" in the International Expansion section.

US-based Warehouse and Distribution Center

As communicated in the Company's second quarter earnings release (Feb 27, 2025), THS opened its first warehouse and distribution center in Vermont in the latter half of 2024. Its new brand, New England Maple Farms, is resonating well with American retailers resulting in orders from several new customers in airports, department stores and gift shops. With operations domestically in the US, the Company can take advantage of improved logistics, reduced delivery times and costs and meet any "Buy American" mandates.

THS expects to report its third quarter (period ending March 31, 2025) financial results on or about May 28, 2025.

About THS Maple Holdings Ltd.

THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY), through its operating company Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd., is a leading packager and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products. Headquartered in Granby, Quebec, the Company sells over 300 unique products through its four brands, Turkey Hill, Echo Mountain, Herman's 76 and New England Maple Farms.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, goals, or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: information about the Company's business and operations, the optimization of the Company's production schedule; the benefits of the Company's banking arrangements; the advantage of developing markets; the spreading of production to increase operating margins; the diversification of its customer base; the advantage of improved logistics; and the timing of the reporting of its third quarter. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, THS assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252050

SOURCE: THS Maple Holdings Ltd.