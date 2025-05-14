CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.3320 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3304.Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.1201, 147.01 and 0.8381 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1186, 147.52 and 0.8396, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to a 1-week low of 0.6487, a 6-day low of 0.5950 and a 2-day low of 1.3920 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6472, 0.5936 and 1.3934, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.34 against the pound, 1.13 against the euro, 143.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX