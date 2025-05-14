MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany and Spain are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer prices for April. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in March.In the meantime, final consumer prices from Sweden and industrial production from Romania are due.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes final industrial production data.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for April. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX