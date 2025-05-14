NICOX SA: Nicox Announces Results of the Exploratory Whistler Phase 3b Glaucoma Trial





Several aqueous humor parameters stimulated by nitric oxide were statistically significant or trended in favor of NCX 470; likewise those that respond to prostaglandin analogs

Episcleral venous pressure changes did not show a trend vs. placebo

Safety profile is consistent with that of the first Phase 3 trial, Mont Blanc

NCX 470 intraocular pressure lowering efficacy and safety have already been demonstrated in the Phase 3 glaucoma trial, Mont Blanc

May 14, 2025



Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the results of the Whistler Phase 3b exploratory clinical trial investigating the dual mechanism of action (nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog) of NCX 470 in intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering in healthy volunteers and ocular hypertensive patients.



"We believe that the outcomes in favor of NCX 470 in several trabecular meshwork aqueous humour dynamics parameters are due to nitric oxide. These positive exploratory results suggest that further investigation may be warranted into the dual mechanism effect of NCX 470 on intraocular pressure." said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. "The therapeutic characteristics of NCX 470 demonstrated in the Phase 3 program so far shows that we have an approvable and differentiated asset with a promising clinical profile. We look forward to announcing the safety and efficacy results from our ongoing Phase 3 trial, Denali, expected in the third quarter of this year."



The Whistler Phase 3b exploratory trial was a double-masked, placebo-controlled study designed to further our understanding of the action of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, on various aqueous humor dynamic parameters in 18 healthy volunteers or subjects with ocular hypertension. Measurements were taken at baseline and after 8 days at 1 pm and, for some parameters, at 3 pm.



Changes in aqueous humor flow rate trended towards significance vs. placebo (p=0.072). Outflow facility was positive at 1 pm (p=0.081), significant at 3 pm (p=0.001), as was the diurnal outflow (p=0.004). We believe this change is due to the effect of nitric oxide on the trabecular meshwork1. IOP lowering and uveoscleral outflow were statistically significant at all timepoints measured, whilst episcleral venous pressure did not show a notable trend. These findings support the dual mechanism of action for IOP lowering of NCX 470 through both the conventional (nitric oxide-stimulated) and the uveoscleral (prostaglandin-stimulated) pathways. The safety profile observed was consistent with that of the first Phase 3 trial, Mont Blanc.



The Whistler trial was an exploratory trial and is not a requirement for the submission of New Drug Applications for NCX 470 and therefore does not impact the development timeline. The patient population in the Whistler trial was primarily normotensive healthy volunteers with mean baseline IOPs of 16.6 mmHg and 16.9 mmHg for NCX 470 and placebo treated patients, respectively. This is not the same patient profile as in the Phase 3 glaucoma program. Safety and efficacy have already been demonstrated in the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Mont Blanc. The results of the Mont Blanc trial are available on the Company's website, www.nicox.com (https://nicox365.sharepoint.com/sites/fr/France/Corporate%20Development/Press%20Releases/Programs%20and%20Products/NCX%20470/Whistler%20Results%20May%202025/www.nicox.com).



About NCX 470



NCX 470, Nicox's lead clinical product candidate, is a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Results of Mont Blanc, the first of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, have been extensively published (https://www.nicox.com/pipeline-markets-and-science/publications) and are available on our website. The second Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali, is currently ongoing. The last American patient in Denali has completed their final visit, with Chinese patients completing theirs, and the results are expected in Q3 2025. Mont Blanc and Denali have been designed to fulfil the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy Phase 3 trials to support NDA submissions in both the U.S. and in China, where NCX 470 is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics. NCX 470 is also licensed exclusively to Kowa for Japan.