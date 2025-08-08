NICOX SA: Nicox Extends Existing Flexible Equity Financing

5 million shares added to the existing equity financing line with Vester Finance

NCX 470 Denali confirmatory Phase 3 results expected mid-August to mid-September 2025 August 08, 2025 - release at 7:30 am

Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced an extension of the PACEO1 equity line of financing entered into with Vester Finance on March 5, 2025, with an additional maximum of 5,000,000 shares (a maximum of 6.43% of the currently issued share capital2 and 4.26% on a fully-diluted basis3). The other terms of the financing, as announced (https://www.nicox.com/wp-content/uploads/EN_FinancingMarch-2025_PR_FINAL.pdf) on March 6, 2025, remain unchanged, including the conditions and issue price of the additional shares4.



Based on estimated cash and debt positions and expected income from existing agreements, the Company estimates that it is financed into Q3 2026. This cash runway excludes proceeds from the financing announced today but could be further extended depending on the performance of it. If any of the assumptions around estimated income or costs change, this may impact the cash runway of the Company.



Under the terms of the amendment signed on August 7, 2025, Vester Finance agreed to subscribe for an additional maximum of up to 5,000,000 additional shares in the Company, at its own initiative, on terms as set out in the Press Release of March 6, 2025. For information purposes only, at the current share price5, the total gross proceeds of the additional shares in this financing would potentially be €3.1 million. Assuming full use of the extension to this equity line, a shareholder holding 1.00% of Nicox's capital before the transaction would see a reduction in his stake to 0.94% of the capital. The Company may terminate this agreement at any time without penalty.



This transaction was authorized by the Chief Executive Officer using a delegation granted by the meeting of the Board of Directors of August 7, 2025, who themselves used the delegation granted by the General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on June 27, 2025, under the 13th resolution6. There is no requirement for a prospectus to be submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).



Vester Finance, who holds approximately 4% of the share capital, is acting in the capacity as a shareholder of Nicox and also as an investor who may sell all or part of the shares over a short or long period time.



The sale of the shares is likely to have an impact on the volatility and liquidity of the stock, as well as on the Company's share price.



The number of shares issued under this transaction and admitted to trading will be announced on the Company's website.