NICOX SA: Nicox Provides First Half 2025 Financial Results





New Drug Application (NDA) submissions for NCX 470 expected in 2026 in the U.S. and China

Company believes that it can finance its existing operations for at least 12 months and expects to fully repay existing financial debts in 2026 October 23, 2025 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided the financial results for Nicox SA (the "Company") for the first half of 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2025, and provided an update on key future milestones.







"Our recent licensing payments, financing and careful cost control have positioned us with over 12 months of operational runway and the ability to repay all existing financial debts. In addition, NCX 470 marketing authorisation preparation and filing costs are taken on by our partners, who will also be responsible for the commercialisation of NCX 470 worldwide in the over $7 billion glaucoma market. This is a significant achievement for the Company, allowing us to move forward on a solid footing. Our double focus is now on both accompanying our partners in obtaining regulatory approval for NCX 470 and exploring future growth opportunities for the company." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.



Key Future Milestones



NCX 470 NDA submission in the United States: expected in H1 2026.

expected in H1 2026. NCX 470 NDA submission in China: expected shortly after submission in the U.S. NCX 470 Phase 3 clinical program in Japan: initiated in summer 2025. Managed and financed by Kowa.

Subsequent events



The Company received license payments in August and September totalling €12.5 million relating to the signature of the NCX 470 license to Kowa and the Denali clinical trial results, in addition to €2 million related to the initiation of clinical trails on NCX 470 in Japan. Part of these payments has been used to reduce the Company's financial debt, which amounted to €7.4 million as of 30 September 2025 and which is expected to be fully repaid in 2026.



First Half 2025 Financial Results for Nicox SA



Revenue for the first half of 2025 was €1.5 million (consisting principally of license payments) versus €6.1 million (including €3.1 million of net royalty payments and a license payment of €3.0 million) for the first half of 2024. The decrease mainly reflects the sale of the VYZULTA royalty stream to Soleus in the second half of 2024.



Operating expenses for the first half of 2025 were €6.8 million compared to €10.1 million for the first half of 2024. The decrease primarily reflects lower payroll expenses following the cost reductions initiated in 2024, and the end of Pfizer royalty payments after the sale of the VYZULTA royalties to Soleus.



Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was €8.9 million, compared to a net loss of €4.3 million for the same period in 2024. The net loss for the first half of 2025 includes a €3.0 million foreign exchange loss on US dollar-denominated receivables and cash, versus an insignificant amount in 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, Nicox SA had cash and cash equivalents of €5.7 million (excluding receipt of €12.5 million of license payments and partial debt repayment after the reporting period, as set out above) as compared with €10.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Based on the expected upcoming milestones and the repayment of all existing financial debts, the Company is financed for at least 12 months. The Company remains committed to cost control and optimizing resource allocation while maintaining the capabilities required to support our strategic objectives. If any of the assumptions around estimated income or costs change, this may impact the cash runway of the Company.



As of June 30, 2025, Nicox SA had financial debt of €14.8 million as compared with €15.1 million as of December 31, 2024.



Only the figure related to the cash position and the debt of Nicox SA as of December 31, 2024, is audited; all other figures in this press release are non-audited.















