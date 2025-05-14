BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK), a German industrial services provider, reported Wednesday higher profit in its first quarter with strong growth in revenues. Orders also were higher than last year.Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Bilfinger continues to expect revenue between 5.1 billion euros and 5.7 billion euros, compared to prior year's 5.04 billion euros. EBITA margin for the year is still expected to be 5.2 to 5.8 percent, compared to prior year's 5.2 percent.Group CEO Thomas Schulz said, 'Sustainably profitable growth continues to be our priority in 2025. Bilfinger is on track to achieve its full-year targets for 2025 and its mid-term targets, with an EBITA margin of between 6 and 7 percent.'In the first quarter, the company's net profit grew 27 percent to 32 million euros from last year's 25 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.84 euro, higher than 0.66 euro in the prior year.EBITA climbed 31 percent year-over-year to 57 million euros. The EBITA margin increased to 4.5 percent from 4.0 percent a year ago, mainly due to internal efficiency improvements, an optimized product mix and the good margin in the business acquired in the prior year.Group revenue grew 17 percent to 1.27 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros a year ago. Organic growth amounted to 2 percent and was mainly accounted for by the energy, pharma and biopharma as well as the oil and gas industries.Orders received increased 11 percent to 1.271 billion euros from prior year's 1.144 billion euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX