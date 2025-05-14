MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE Wednesday reported profit before tax of 192.7 million euros for the first quarter, lower than 205 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.Net profit declined to 134.4 million euros or 0.93 euros per share from 141.4 million euros or 0.97 euros per share last year.Operating gross profit was 1.019 billion euros, up from 984.4 million euros a year ago.Operating earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or operating EBITA of 264.3 million euros, 0.3% higher than last year.Sales for the quarter grew to 4.072 billion euros from 4.003 billion euros in the prior year.For the full year, the company currently expects operating EBITA to be at the lower end of its previously provided outlook of 1.1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX