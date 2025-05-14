HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in April, the same as in March.During April, consumer prices were raised most by general hospital fees, maintenance charges, and cigarettes.The rise in consumer prices from one year ago was curbed most by the average interest rate on housing loans, electricity, and interest on consumer credit, the agency said.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.26 percent from 2.56 percent. On the other hand, utility costs dropped 2.56 percent.Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in April.The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a slightly faster pace of 1.9 percent annually in April versus 1.8 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX