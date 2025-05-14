LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) posted a fiscal 2025 loss before tax of 66 million pounds compared to profit of 383 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 20.9 pence compared to profit of 73.9 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 26 million pounds from 418 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 14.8 pence compared to profit of 73.9 pence.For the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025, revenue declined to 2.46 billion pounds from 2.97 billion pounds, previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX