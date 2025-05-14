LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based real estate business Savills plc (SVS.L) on Wednesday said it traded broadly in line with expectations in the first quarter and for the year to date, and comfortably ahead of the comparable period last year.Global capital transaction revenue improved 7 percent in the first quarter.Leasing revenues grew over 20 percent in the period.The Group said its underlying pipeline of potential transactions is significantly improved compared with the same time last year.The company expects that considering the impact of tariffs on the execution of transactions in the second quarter, the performance in the first half could be largely similar to previous year. The company also said it anticipates continued improvement in market conditions through the second half of the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX