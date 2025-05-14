NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eToro Group Ltd. ("eToro") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 11,923,018 Class A common shares, no par value (the "Class A common shares") at a public offering price of $52.00 per share. The offering consists of 5,961,509 shares of Class A common shares to be sold by eToro and 5,961,509 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain existing shareholders.The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol "ETOR". The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.In addition, eToro has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,788,452 Class A common shares from eToro.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, Cantor, Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Mizuho, and TD Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Company, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co and Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP are acting as co-managers.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com, and Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements using words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "aim," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "may," "continue," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "predict," "potential," "on track" or their negatives or variations and similar terminology and words of similar import generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to eToro's IPO. Forward-looking statements reflect eToro's current views, plans or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. eToro's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to uncertainties related to market conditions and the SEC's review process, and other factors relating to eToro's business described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by eToro or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and eToro undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.About eToroeToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers users to invest, share and learn. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. eToro believes there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So eToro has created a collaborative investment community designed to provide users with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. On eToro, users can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how they invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.ContactsMedia: PR@etoro.comInvestors: investors@etoro.com

