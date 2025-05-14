Cassyni Limited: Cassyni extends partnership with Springer Nature to deepen researcher engagement by running research seminars at scale

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the platform for research seminars, and Springer Nature, a global research publisher, today announced the expansion of their partnership to enable more journals to build engagement with their research communities through online seminars.

Springer Nature's Research Communities provide a free online platform for researchers and peers to connect, generate discussions and explore research findings that matter to them. The extended partnership better integrates Cassyni's offerings into the platform meaning any journal can easily set up seminars to promote new journal issues, key research articles and calls for papers.

Individual journals, ranging from titles such as Nature Communications to specialist publications such as Nonlinear Dynamics, will host their own research seminars. These seminars will reflect each journal's unique branding and focus, helping to build dedicated communities around specific research areas. At the same time, the seminars will be promoted across the broader Springer Nature Research Communities platform, encouraging participation beyond the core audience. The outcome is deep engagement between the journals and their primary readership, while also encouraging cross-discipline interaction across the wider community.

Andrew Preston, Co-founder at Cassyni, says:

Cassyni-hosted seminars, which can be embedded directly into a journal's website, are an ideal solution to meet the changing needs of researchers. These seminars not only attract but also engage a worldwide community of researchers. Thanks to the "Cassyni Effect," a significant portion of this audience will subsequently cite and publish in the journal hosting the seminars, contributing to the journal's growth and success. We are thrilled to be able to offer this impactful solution at scale across the Springer Nature portfolio.

Marc Gillett, Head of Editorial Engagement at Springer Nature, says:

At Springer Nature, we are committed to supporting and connecting researchers worldwide - to each other and to the latest research. Our investment in our Research Communities platforms exemplifies this commitment. Expanding our partnership with Cassyni enables us to empower even more journals and authors to extend their interdisciplinary and global connections delivering new value to authors and readers alike.

At launch, the following Communities will be included: Agricultural & Food Science, Astronomy, Cancer, Chemistry, Computational Science, Earth & Environment, Engineering, Genetics & Genomics, Materials, Mathematics & Statistics, Neuroscience, Physics, Social Sciences, and Sustainability.

For more information and to explore the seminars visit: https://cassyni.com/c/springer-nature .

About Cassyni

Cassyni enables journals and research institutions to transform academic papers into engaging, AI-enhanced video seminars, elevating the visibility and impact of research. Launched in 2021 by the founders of Mendeley, Publons, and Kopernio, Cassyni partners with publishers to integrate virtual seminars into their workflows, creating dynamic, discoverable, and impactful content for global audiences.

Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of research seminars, helping academics, institutions, and journals grow their reach and maximize their impact.

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

